First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Wednesday, Thursday

A cut-off low will develop off to our west by Tuesday and will begin to feed multiple rounds of showers and storms into East Texas throughout the mid to late part of the upcoming work week. Due to the slower nature, this system is expected to take, severe weather is not exactly guaranteed.. but will still need to be watched for. The main threat East Texas will see with this system is the potential for localized flash flooding, especially by early Thursday afternoon which is why Wednesday and Thursday are still First Alert Weather Days. These cut-off lows have recently had the habit of taking their time to advance east and out of the area, so while next weekend’s rain chances are spotty for now.. that could change if this low decides to stick around.