Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Rain arrives late Tuesday, and then thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday/Thursday, but severe weather is not a guarantee right now. The possibility does exist, though, so we want you to remain weather alert and stay tuned for updates. Highs stay in the 80s, but varying how warm, for the first half of the week. By week end, we’re looking at highs in the 70s and decreasing rain chances heading into the weekend. A very early look at next weekend’s forecast includes warm temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and low rain chances.