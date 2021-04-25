Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are waking up today in the lower to middle 50s and some patchy fog is developing in a few areas. The fog will lift by late morning and temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for highs thanks to ample sunshine and the quick return of some southeasterly winds. Monday will trend even warmer as most East Texans will see lower 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase later on Monday, and scattered showers and a few thundershowers become possible during the second half of Tuesday. A lot of uncertainty remains in the forecast for the middle of next week as a potent storm system has begun to slow down, but some ingredients are still there for rounds of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday, so both days are First Alert Weather Days. While severe weather is not guaranteed at this time, stronger storms do seem possible as well as some very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding issues by Thursday morning. Models are having a hard time agreeing on this tricky set up, so we are erring more on the side of caution to make sure y’all are aware of the POTENTIAL for strong to severe storms/flooding both later Wednesday and throughout the first half of Thursday. More details will begin to come together over the next few days, so please continue to remain Weather Alert and check for updates to the forecast. Clouds and rain to persist to some degree into Friday and likely Saturday as well due to the slow moving upper-level disturbance steadily churning to the east through the area.