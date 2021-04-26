Boxers get last training in for Golden Gloves

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas amateur boxers are getting their final weeks of training in, preparing for a ‘Golden Glove’ competition, and for many, it’s the first competition they’ve had in nearly 2 years.
Amateurs at ‘Sniper-Wolf boxing in Longview’, are feverishly stepping up their training in preparations to enter the Longview ‘Golden Gloves tournament’ in May.
“Very hard to keep the boxers motivated seeing how they couldn’t have a tournament. They’re very excited. They worked hard about 6-7 days a week. And that’s all they’ve been devoting most of their time to,” said boxing coach Steven Fletcher.
Fletcher will send 6 boxers, but none more excited than 10-year-old Janiyah Coats, fighting in the pee-wee division.
“I feel confident. I feel excited, I feel overjoyed that I’ve made it this far,” Coats says.
Janiyah got into the sport by simply watching it.
“She’s a straight-A student in school, and very excited to compete,” Fletcher says.
“It’s been a long time and we’ve been working really hard, coach working us out. He’s getting it done,” says heavyweight boxer Kemaune Anderson.
Alec Lurman grew up in Costa Rica and had always followed boxing.
“I’ve been training for a year. I’ve been training every day, putting in the work 6 hours a day, I’m pretty confident about my skills,” he says.
And like any fighter, you always believe you can be a champion.
“I just like the thrill of it. the competition, pushing myself. seeing what new limits I can find,” says heavyweight Dylan Williams.
The Golden Gloves boxing tournament will be held in Longview on May 6th and 7th at Longview’s Maude Cobb Center.