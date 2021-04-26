First Alert: Mostly cloudy, warm, and windy through mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Southerly winds will be rather gusty the next few days as we get a good push of that warm, humid air coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will flip the script and lead to above normal temperatures throughout much of this week with lows in the 60′s and highs in the middle 80′s.
A western storm system will hang out to our west, which will keep us mostly cloudy, warm, and windy throughout much of this week. Any shower or thunderstorm activity, as a result, will stay well to our west through Wednesday.
Once we transition into Thursday, though, this western storm system will open up and advance through the plains. This will drag in a weak cold front, which will enhance our rain chances to 70% throughout the day on Thursday.
This would be a heavy rainfall event with many areas cashing in with another one-to-two inches in their rain gauges. If this scenario changes, then we will keep you apprised and consider a First Alert Weather Day. For now, just plan on Thursday being a wet and stormy day in which we have a high threat for disruptive weather in place.
A few showers may linger into Friday, but the bulk of the wet weather will be shifting eastward and down toward the Texas coastline.
Drier, less humid air will work in for the first weekend in May, leading to mostly sunny skies and cooler mornings.
