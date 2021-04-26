First Alert: Warm, humid, and windy weather on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overnight will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid, and breezy. Lows will only drop into the middle 60′s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and windy. Highs will be in the lower 80′s with southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph, gusting a bit higher at times.
A western storm system will hang out to our west, which will keep us mostly cloudy, warm, and windy throughout much of this week. Any shower or thunderstorm activity, as a result, will stay well to our west through Wednesday.
Once we transition into Thursday, though, this western storm system will open up and advance through the plains. This will drag in a weak cold front, which will enhance our rain chances to 70% throughout the day on Thursday.
Rainfall potential looks to average between one-half to one inch.
A few showers may linger into Friday, but the bulk of the wet weather will be shifting eastward and down toward the Texas coastline.
Drier, less humid air will work in for the first weekend in May, leading to mostly sunny skies and cooler mornings.
We will then see a quick return to an onshore flow early next week, which means temperatures will be warming up into those lower-to-middle 80′s, once again.
