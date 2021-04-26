Lovelady softball team headed to playoffs after historic district title

LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - The No. 2-ranked Lovelady softball team is heading to the playoffs after a historic run through district play.
The Lady Lions ended 21-2A with a perfect 8-0 district record. It’s the first time in program history that they have accomplished an undefeated district championship. The Lady Lions are 23-1-1 on the season.
“It is a big deal, especially as a senior, to be a part of this because Lovelady has never had an undefeated district team,” Erin Sample said. “To see how far we have come is really special. Coming out of a weak district it is going to be an adjustment but we are doing what we can to prepare ourselves.”
Now they head to the playoffs knowing everyone is talking about an anticipated rematch with No. 1 West Sabine. Two years ago, West Sabine knocked off Lovelady with a walk-off home run in the Region III finals.
“We are looking at this game-by-game,” head coach Jordyn Hester said. “Being junior and senior heavy it is just a different unit as a whole because they are so much more mature. They handle pressure better. I think it will be an exciting postseason.”
First up will be a matchup with Garrison in the Bi-District Round.
“This year we are looking to earn what we wanted to earn two years ago and last year,” Jacy Stubblefield said. “We are super excited. We have a strong defense, and we are hitting the ball amazing. We hope to carry that to the playoffs.”
