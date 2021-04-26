Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Some sprinkles will be possible late Tuesday, but most of the rain should remain to our northwest. About the same for Wednesday, with rain chances increasing in the afternoon and overnight hours. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. While the severe threats look low right now, there is a chance for some areas to see over 2″ of rain in a short amount of time. Localized flooding and flash flooding will be possible. Greater rainfall totals to the northwest will allow significant amount of water to move downstream into East Texas this week. While this will help our current drought conditions, we need to be mindful of the dangerous of flooding as well. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Right now we’re keeping rain out of the forecast for Friday-Sunday, but if the current system moving through this week slows down, we could see more rain heading into next weekend.