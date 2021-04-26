WATCH: Two tornadoes touch down near Lockett, TX

First tornado touches down in Lockett, TX (Source: First Alert 6 Meteorologist Garrett James)
By KAUZ Team | April 23, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 5:21 AM

LOCKETT, Texas (TNN) - A couple of tornadoes touched down in Lockett, TX around 6:17 p.m. and 6:34 p.m. on Friday.

First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson followed the storm’s development while First Alert 6 Meteorologist Garrett James was on scene in the Comanche Nation Entertainment First Alert Storm Tracker.

Funnel spotted on Vernon, TX tower cam

Funnels begin forming near Lockett, TX

First tornado touches down in Lockett, TX

Second tornado confirmed in Lockett, TX

