WATCH: Two tornadoes touch down near Lockett, TX

LOCKETT, Texas (TNN) - A couple of tornadoes touched down in Lockett, TX around 6:17 p.m. and 6:34 p.m. on Friday.
First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson followed the storm’s development while First Alert 6 Meteorologist Garrett James was on scene in the Comanche Nation Entertainment First Alert Storm Tracker.
Funnel spotted on Vernon, TX tower cam
Funnels begin forming near Lockett, TX
First tornado touches down in Lockett, TX
Second tornado confirmed in Lockett, TX
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.