Blueberry-lemon crumb bars by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a simple dessert that makes great use of fresh local blueberries. Enjoy!
Blueberry Crumb Bars
Crust:
1 cup white sugar
1 tsp baking powder
3 cups plain flour
1 cup cold unsalted butter
1 egg
1/4 tsp salt
Blueberry filling:
Zest and juice of one lemon
4 cups fresh blueberries
1/2 cup granulated sugar
4 tsp cornstarch
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9×13 inch pan with butter.
2. In a medium bowl, stir together sugar, flour, and baking powder. Add salt and lemon zest. Use a fork or pastry cutter to blend in the butter and egg. Dough will be crumbly. Press half of dough into the prepared pan.
3. Make the filling: In another bowl, stir together the sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice. Fold in the blueberries. Sprinkle the blueberry mixture evenly over the crust. Crumble remaining dough over the berry layer.
4. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until top is slightly brown. Cool completely before cutting into squares.
5. These bars are best kept chilled in the refrigerator.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.