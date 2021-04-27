Bridge strike results in closure of part of northbound lanes of Lufkin loop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As a result of a bridge strike, the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59/State Loop 287 in Lufkin are closed under the Chestnut Street/FM 58 overpass, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
According to a tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkin office, traffic is being diverted to the exit ramp at FM 58, and it will re-enter SL 287 north of FM 58. Law enforcement is assisting with detours.
Motorists traveling on that part of the Lufkin loop should exercise caution and expect delays.
