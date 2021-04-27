Calcasieu Pass experiences rare heat burst phenomenon

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - A rare phenomenon known as a Heat Burst occurred along the coast of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana early on the morning of Saturday, April 24, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.
Around 1:30 a.m. Calcasieu Pass received sustained winds of 57 MPH with gusts of 70 MPH. Over a 12 minute period, the temperature increased from 63.9°F to 82.8°F (an increase of 18.9°).
A pressure drop of 4.9 millibars also occurred during this time.
The National Weather Service says Heat Bursts occur when strong downdrafts from powerful thunderstorms bring dry air aloft down adiabatically to the surface. This leads to strong winds and a drastic increase in temperature over a short period of time.
Heat Bursts can cause damage even when the storm is not directly overhead, as the outflow from the storm can lead to strong winds far from the storm’s center.
