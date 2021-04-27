Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

FILE - This October 2019 file booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday, April 27, 2021, on overturning the conviction of Guyger, who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP, File) (Source: AP)