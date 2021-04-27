First Alert: Warm, humid, and windy conditions on tap for Wednesday

Wednesday will start off with low clouds before we see breaks in the cloud cover, giving us partly sunny skies by the time we get into the afternoon hours. If we get the low cloud deck to erode even faster, it is very likely our daytime highs will soar into the upper 80′s on Wednesday afternoon. In addition to the warming temperatures, the winds will also be quite gusty, coming in out of the south-southeast at 15 to 20 mph.