First Alert: Warm, humid, and windy conditions on tap for Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Overnight will be cloudy, humid, and breezy. Lows will only drop to near 70-degrees.
Wednesday will start off with low clouds before we see breaks in the cloud cover, giving us partly sunny skies by the time we get into the afternoon hours. If we get the low cloud deck to erode even faster, it is very likely our daytime highs will soar into the upper 80′s on Wednesday afternoon. In addition to the warming temperatures, the winds will also be quite gusty, coming in out of the south-southeast at 15 to 20 mph.
Once we transition into Thursday, a western storm system will open up and advance through the plains. This will drag in a weak cold front, which will enhance our rain chances to 70% throughout the day on Thursday.
Rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit, averaging between a quarter-of-an-inch to as much as near one inch in a few spots.
Due to the slow-moving nature of this overall storm system, a few showers may linger into Friday, but the bulk of the wet weather will be shifting eastward and down toward the Texas coastline.
Drier, less humid air will work in for the first weekend in May, leading to mostly sunny skies and cooler mornings followed by warm afternoons.
We will then see a quick return to an onshore flow early next week, which means temperatures will be warming right back up into those middle-to-upper 80′s under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.
