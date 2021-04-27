Huntington student born with spina bifida takes first steps, thanks to new braces

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington Elementary School student who was unable to walk due to a medical condition was able to take her first steps thanks to new leg braces.
Third graders at Huntington Elementary School waited with excitement. Then, their eyes lit up as their classmate and dear friend eight-year-old Honor Tinsley took her first steps around them.
“I’m feeling amazing,” Tinsley said. “It was very exciting. I think my friends were excited, too.”
“Every milestone that Honor makes is always a big celebration in our house just because she does a lot of things doctors said she would never do,” Honor’s mother Lauren Tinsley said.
Honor was born with spina bifida, a condition in which the spine and spinal cord do not form properly. Her mom Lauren said Honor uses her wheelchair full-time, but for nearly a year, Honor has practiced walking at home with custom braces.
“It’s not easy for her but she just keeps pushing and setting bigger goals every time,” Lauren Tinsley said. “She loves her chair. Her chair is so freeing just like walking is. Walking just letting her see the world from different heights than she can from her chair.”
“It’s took me a very long time, but I’ve got very far,” Honor Tinsley said.
Huntington Elementary School Principal Lauren Hooper said Honor continues to inspire everyone she encounters.
“She really shows kids to set your goals high,” Hooper said. “That sometimes things are hard, but they are achievable.”
“She does anything that she wants to even if it looks different,” Lauren Tinsley said. “She always finds a way. She should be proud of herself and we know everyone else is proud of her.”
While Honor called this one of the best days ever, this is just one of her many goals to accomplish.
“I’m glad they support me and glad they wanted to be here,” Honor Tinsley said. “My goal is to start to run in this and be able to balance better.”
Administrators say Honor works hard daily performing tasks without an aide this semester for the first time since kindergarten.
