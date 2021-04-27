East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Even warm to start the day today with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Expect more clouds throughout the day today and south winds will once again be breezy at times. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s and one or two isolated showers or thunderstorms is possible late in the day. Tomorrow looks breezy and warm again with temperatures in the mid 80s by afternoon. Another chance for a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, but a much more likely chance for rain starting late tomorrow night and continuing through the day Thursday as a cold front arrives. Rain ends by Thursday afternoon and evening with clouds clearing into the day Friday. Temperatures will be back in the 70s for the end of the work week but warm quickly back into the 80s for the weekend.