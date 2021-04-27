Pardon request submitted for George Floyd in 2004 Texas case

In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a mural of George Floyd, near the spot where he died while in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
By Associated Press | April 27, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 11:28 AM

HOUSTON (AP) - A posthumous pardon request has been submitted to Texas officials on behalf of George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest that was done by a now indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

Before his death last year at the hands of a now convicted ex-Minneapolis police officer, Floyd was arrested in 2004 on a drug charge in Houston, where he grew up.

Floyd was later sentenced to 10 months in state jail after a plea agreement.

The ex-Houston officer who arrested Floyd is now having his case history reviewed after a deadly 2019 drug raid.

Harris County’s district attorney supports the request for a pardon.

