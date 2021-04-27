Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes House

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill which would designate one percent of all mixed beverage sales tax to specialty courts has passed the House.
The House passed HB 1256 on a 145-0 vote.
Ashby (R-Lufkin) said the specialty courts include homeless courts, veterans’ court and drug courts.
The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration. A companion bill, authored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) has been assigned to the Senate Committee on Finance.
