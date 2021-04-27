Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Tomorrow, we can expect to see some sunshine between the clouds, but in the afternoon and evening, rain chances will gain be on the rise as t’storms approach from the west. We’ll be watching radar as storms weaken and make their way into East Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday. While the severe risk for East Texas on Wed/Thu is low, the SPC has placed parts of East Texas in the Marginal and Slight Risks for severe weather on their Day 2 Outlook (which runs from 7AM Wed to 7AM Thu). The primary concern for ETX with this system will not be severe weather, rather flooding as we’ve seen a significant amount of rain the last few weeks. This has helped drought conditions but elevated the risk for flooding in some areas. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. By Friday it looks like we’ll be drying out, but if this system slows down, we could hold onto a low rain chance heading into the weekend.