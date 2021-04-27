Tyler Junior College teams up with PATH to open food pantry for students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On the corner of Baxter and Lake Street, on the Tyler Junior College campus, a food pantry is in the midst of its soft opening. The pantry is a collaboration between TJC and PATH to help meet the food insecurity needs for students and is called PATHway to Comfort.
After hearing from staff and taking a survey the school teamed up with PATH due to their expertise in running a food pantry and having a relationship with the East Texas Food Bank, according to TJC’s Vice President of Operations Kim Lessner.
Students are able to get canned food, personal care items, fresh produce and more.
While the pantry is open both TJC and PATH will have a volunteer there.
“The PATH volunteer is able to direct them to a lot of additional resources. We know that once there’s food insecurity there are probably other insecurities as well,” Lessner said. “It could be health and wellness issues, it could be assistance with their bills, it could be assistance with prescriptions, just other things that PATH has really established itself as doing great work in the community.”
The pantry is a free service to students who just need to show a school ID and get up to six items a week. It’s currently open Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have an official opening in the fall.
