WATCH: T.R.A.P. Girlz founder explains vision for helping East Texas girls

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - T.R.A.P Girlz is a unique organization in East Texas that aims to help young women avoid the pitfalls common to so many in East Texas.
Their organization’s mission is to “inspire, motivate, and prepare young women to excel in school and the community through enrichment opportunities that promote cultural diversity, philanthropy, and poise,” according to Angela Speech, founder of the organization.
“We are committed to helping young women develop good character, self-respect, and leadership skills that will prepare them for a successful future.”
Check out their website here: https://www.trapgirlztyler.org/about
