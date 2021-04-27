WEBXTRA: Bad weather, pandemic forces completion date of new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School back

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Construction continues on the new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School in Nacogdoches.
While construction on the outside looks to be coming along nicely, the district said contractors are actually running behind schedule which is causing a few issues.
Deputy Superintendent Michael Martin said the contractor told them the completion date of the new school is needing to be pushed back due to both bad weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. The original completion date was scheduled to be in late July. It has now been moved to September 14.
The district had planned to move students into the new school at the beginning of the new school year, now students will be moved into the completed building after Christmas break.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke to Martin about the situation.
