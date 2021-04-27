Wife of missing crewmember suing owners of Seacor Power for $25 million

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wife of a crewmember who was aboard a commercial lift boat when it capsized in the Gulf of Mexico April 13 has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the owners of the ship.
Hannah Daspit, the surviving spouse of Dylan Daspit, who is presumed dead after the Seacor Power capsized near Port Fourchon, alleges that the ship owners are responsible for gross negligence and violations of federal maritime law, according to a lawsuit obtained by Gray-TV.
Daspit filed suit in Harris County, Texas on Wednesday.
The suit alleges that when the vessel sailed on April 13, the National Weather Service “was already warning of tropical storm-force winds accompanied by suddenly higher waves in the Gulf.”
Of the original 19 crew members, six were rescued alive and 13 were initially unaccounted for. In the hours and days after the disaster, 5 bodies were recovered.
The Coast Guard called off its search in the Gulf of Mexico Monday, but divers continued and found a sixth body on Tuesday.
The United Cajun Navy is currently searching a large area from Terrebonne to the crash site, searching for crewmembers in donated seaplanes with donated money.
Seven people remained missing on Thursday.
