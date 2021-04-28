Area community college reacts to Biden’s free tuition proposal

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - President Biden will make his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night. On the list of proposals is making community college tuition free. The idea will be watched closely by universities in Lufkin and Nacogdoches,.
Angelina College attempts to keep tuition low to serve the Deep East Texas community, but offering free tuition for two years to everyone would require assistance.
Director of Strategic Enrollment, Krista Brown says the President’s proposal appears feasible.
“That would be such a huge impact not only on our state, but on our local community in East Texas. We obviously welcome that and look forward to any program that’s going to help our students be successful.”
In addition, Brown would like the proposal to open up discussion on increasing funding for another federal program, the Pell Grant, established 56 years ago.
“That would be an easy avenue, in my opinion, to really look at and adjust how we are doing funding and increase that for other people to qualify for that as well.”
SFA Admissions frequently transitions community college students into an advanced degree.
Admissions director, Erma Brecht says free tuition for community college students isn’t a totally new concept.
“It has been something that has been actually gone into practice in a number of states. And actually, even in a number of counties right here in Texas.”
Brecht doesn’t want SFA to feel threatened by free community college, should the idea advance.
“Does it hurt 4-year institutions? I think there is always going to be that aspect that it brings about a little more of a competition. But I think in the bigger picture, it also provides more access to our students across the state.”
To pay for the plan – the proposal would increase taxes for households making more than $400,000 a year. .
