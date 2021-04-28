FightforFive: West Sabine dedicating playoff run to former teammate

Pineland, Texas (KTRE) - The West Sabine softball team is heading to round two after two blowout wins on Wednesday night.
The No.1 team in 2A beat Sabine Pass 20-1 and 16-1 to clinch the best-of-three series over the Sharks 2-0. It was the first step in returning to the state tournament. It is something they are doing with a purpose as they play in honor of their former teammate, Breanna Kilgore.
The 19 year-old died in a car crash in early April. Kilgore was a class of 2020 graduate and had her final season shortened by COVID-19.
“Bre was the best teammate you wanted to have,” senior Hali Hall said. “She was the hardest worker. The loudest cheerleader in the dugout. I played with Bre since I was 8 years old like most of these girls have and it was tough losing her. I know how bad Bre wanted it and we want it bad for her.”
The team has started #FightForFive hashtag and are also wearing a decal on their helmets with a number 5 and a butterfly.
“She was more than a teammate,” Selina Sepulvado said. “She was a sister. She was always in a good mood and was always trying to make everyone happy.”
A trip to state would put the team back in the state tournament for the first time since 2019, which was the last time the state tournament was held. The team lost a heartbreaker to No.1 Crawford in the semifinals.
“Making it all the way it gave us a taste of victory and what we wanted,” Sepulvado said. “We knew we wanted to go back especially since we got that robbed from us last year. Last year was our best chance to go back.”
The Tigers have lost 5 key players since that last run to Austin but they are No.1 in all the polls and are dominating their opponents. They have outscored their opponents 382-36.
“This is just a hard working team and a hard working year,” Hall said. “We are never satisfied. We don’t settle for less. We are going to work hard and push through everything we can.”
