First Alert: Get set for wet weather to return to the Piney Woods the next few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will stay warm and humid overnight with lows only dropping to around 70-degrees. We do have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thundershower in the forecast overnight, but most areas will remain dry.
With a Pacific cold front advancing into East Texas on Thursday, we will see our odds for getting wet jump up to 60%. It should be noted that it will not rain all day long and it is not guaranteed for everyone. However, you may want to throw that umbrella in the back of your vehicle since those odds for rain are in the likely category.
Rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit, averaging between a quarter-of-an-inch to as much as near one inch in a few spots.
Once the frontal boundary moves through, we will not be able to clear out and shut off our rain chances.
A slow-moving, cutoff area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will linger and spin around Mexico and south Texas from Friday through this upcoming weekend. This will lead to low-to-modest rain chances remaining in play, which is a notable change with our forecast.
With the cutoff low keeping rain chances in play through the weekend now, we are looking at rainfall accumulations of two-to-three inches from now through early next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.