Gary Vanya retiring from Hemphill as AD/HFC

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Gary Vanya has announced he will be stepping down as the head coach and athletic director at Hemphill ISD.
Vanya confirmed the news on Wednesday. Vanya will be officially retired at the end of the school year. Vanya was hired by the school in 2016. His hornets went 0-10 but then made the playoffs the following year and finished the season 6-5. It was the first time Hemphill made the playoffs in a decade. The Hornets made the playoffs the four years of Vanya’s time with the district.
