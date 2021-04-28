Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal passes prelim vote in House

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas state representative’s bill to protect groundwater around oil and gas disposal sites has passed a second reading in the Texas House.
Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) filed HB 2201 and presented it before the House on Wednesday. It passed a second reading without a record vote.
The bill requires the Texas Railroad Commission to look at the history of flooding over the past 10 years when it considers granting a permit to build a pit for the disposal of commercial oil and gas.
The bill is expected to pass on a third reading on Thursday.
