Sen. Hughes bill founded on racist language in quitclaim deeds passes House committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill which Sen. Bryan Hughes authored after a landowner found racist language in a deed is a step closer to becoming law following passage in House committee.
The House Committee on Business and Industry passed SB 885 on a 5-0 vote. The committee also voted the bill be recommended to be sent to the local and consent calendar, which would mean it would not have to be debated on the House floor.
The bill would give property owners a way to remove certain language from quitclaim deeds by placing a statute of limitations on them. All that would need to be done to remove said language is the filing of a simple request.
