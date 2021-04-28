Texas deploys emergency crews ahead of possible severe storms

“As severe weather is forecasted across the Lone Star State, I urge Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials,” said Gov. Abbott. “In preparation for this severe weather, including the potential for flash flooding, the State of Texas has deployed Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two search and rescue teams, and Texas Parks and Wildlife boat squads in anticipation of water rescue requests from local officials. A variety of additional emergency response resources have been placed on standby for rapid deployment if needed.”