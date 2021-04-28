Trinity man lying across track killed by train

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace says a person was killed by a train Wednesday morning.
Wallace said around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Trinity County dispatchers received a call from Union Pacific Railroad. The railroad employee stated they had just hit a person lying in the train tracks south of Trinity.
Officers responded to the scene and located the deceased body of a white male, he said.
Railroad police were also on scene and conducted an investigation. The man was identified as 46-year-old Jason Otis Bruso of Trinity. Family members where notified a few hours into the investigation.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
