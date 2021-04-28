Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers possible through the afternoon and increasing overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed some of our northwestern counties in a Marginal (1/5) and Slight (2/5) Risk for severe weather this afternoon and overnight. Our friends to the west and southwest of Ft. Worth are included in an Enhanced (3/5) Risk. If you have plans to travel west, be weather alert and mindful of changing weather conditions.
Showers and thunderstorms increase overnight before coming to an end tomorrow afternoon. Unfortunately, we’ll hold onto rain chances heading into the weekend, but the chances are low right now at 20%. Skies partly to mostly cloudy for Friday-Sunday, but we could see more clouds roll in, so I’d be ready to pivot plans to be indoors if needed this weekend. Thankfully, temperatures not on the chilly side the next few days, but definitely air you can wear with the high humidity. As we’ve been talking about a lot this week, flooding is a concern with this system. Over 3″ of rain will be possible in isolated spots, and with much of the region already saturated, standing water and runoff downstream will elevate flooding concerns for the next few days. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.
