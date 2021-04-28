Wednesday’s Weather: A mix of clouds and sun today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning and mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle or two is possible this morning, then skies will clear out this afternoon, becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and warm conditions today with temperatures in the mid 80s by afternoon and a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until this evening. Chances for rain will be slight this afternoon, but will increase overnight as a cold front arrives in East Texas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely off and on throughout the day Thursday with heavy rainfall possible in some areas. With grounds already saturated from earlier rainfall, this could cause some brief flooding concerns. Rain will come to an end by early Friday morning with partly cloudy skies through Friday afternoon. A few more clouds roll in this weekend and there is now a slight chance for rain Sunday especially in Deep East Texas.