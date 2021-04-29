Angelina County commissioners still deliberating about engineer for the unit road system

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The unit road system is still being discussed between the Angelina County commissioners.
Judge Don Lymbery tells us they are still in the decision-making phase.
On Tuesday at the commissioners meeting, Lymbery says they had a second interview with their one applicant, Chuck Walker. Lymbery says Walker is a very knowledgeable person about street repairs.
Walker previously worked with the City of Lufkin, where he was in charge of the street department and did other engineering jobs, as well.
“After the interview process in executive session, we still felt like we didn’t have enough information to make decision at that time. So, we took no action at that time when we come back from the executive session. It is still just an ongoing process.”
As of now, Lymbery does not have a timeline on when the commissioners will have a final vote on a new unit road system engineer.
