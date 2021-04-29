Body of angler who fell overboard during event at MLF Series on Sam Rayburn reservoir recovered

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Major League Fishing have confirmed Thursday afternoon that there was an accident resulting in death at the Toyota Series at Sam Rayburn Reservoir event in Brookeland.
Officials with the Toyota Series say a co-angler competing at the event at Sam Rayburn Reservoir died Thursday after falling from the boat. The boat was not running when the co-angler entered the water. According to tour rules, life jackets are not required when the boat is running.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) recovered the body of the co-angler Thursday afternoon.
The incident is currently under investigation by the TPWD and San Augustine County officials. Officials have not yet released the name of the anglers involved.
Thursday’s weigh-in from the Umphrey Family Pavilion was not live-streamed out of respect for the family and friends of the fisherman.
