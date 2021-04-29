Cowboys pick inside LB Micah Parsons from Penn State with 12th overall pick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys went with defense in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys picked inside linebacker Micah Parsons from Penn State with the 12th overall pick. The team did have the 10th picked but traded with Philadelphia for the 12th pick and a 3rd round pick as well.
Parsons will most likely get thrown into the mix early of Dan Quinn’s defense with the retirement of Sean Lee earlier this week.
ESPN has Parsons ranked as the second best player at his position and 16th best player in this year’s draft.
The other Texas team, the Houston Texans, do not have a pick until the third round.
