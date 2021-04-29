East Texas restaurants struggle to draw, retain employees

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas restaurants are having troubles, but it’s not because of sales. There seems to be no lack of hungry customers, but there does seem to be a lack of employees.
You don’t have to look very hard in Longview to see the signs. If you’re doing a drive through food pickup you’ve probably seen them: Now Hiring. And although the Butcher Shop in Longview didn’t have one posted out front, they are hiring too, according to General Manager Lamar Richardson.
“I’m down about eight employees as we speak. And this has all happened in the last week,” Richardson said.
In fact he says lately he’s almost always short.
“Every day, every shift I have employees calling in or not showing up,” Richardson said.
It looks like full staff in the restaurant, but Richardson sometimes has to take up the slack.
“This morning I opened the store, and I’m in an hourly position,” Richardson said.
And he says he’s not alone.
“I’ve talked to other friends and other restaurant businesses and they’re having the same issues,” Richardson said.
So I asked Richardson if he thought collecting unemployment was part of the problem.
“I’m thinking that’s’ it. I’m thinking that’s it,” Richardson said.
I spoke with people at another Longview restaurant who didn’t want to go on camera, but they’re having trouble with hires and felt the same way.
“Even at the beginning of COVID and during COVID, I had people calling, coming in for interviews, Then they just stopped here within the last few months,” Richardson said.
He says he’s always worked and just has a hard time understanding where potential employees have gone.
“I haven’t experienced this; people not wanting to work,” Richardson said.
So for now Richardson deals with working from open to close, and he says employees at other restaurants are too. He says they will be holding a manager meeting to discuss their options.
Some East Texas restaurants have such an employee shortage they are unable to staff dining areas and have closed them. They are only selling takeout meals.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.