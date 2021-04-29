First Alert: Get set for a few rounds of locally heavy rainfall in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak frontal boundary will move in and stall across our area overnight and into early Friday morning. We are expecting some locally heavy rainfall to develop over the Piney Woods later this evening and especially overnight. The rain and storm chance where you live is at 80%.
This rainfall will continue through the morning hours on Friday before tapering off in the afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts during this window could average around one-to-two inches, with higher amounts certainly on the table.
Due to the added cloud cover and rainfall on Friday, daytime highs will not be as warm as recent days as we top out in the lower-to-middle 70′s.
This frontal boundary will wash out over the weekend, but our chances for wet weather will not be over with.
A slow-moving, cutoff area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will linger and spin around Mexico and south Texas from Friday through this upcoming weekend. This meandering low pressure system will keep the clouds and rain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday looks to be mainly dry for the first half, if not the majority, of the daylight hours. However, as we transition toward late Saturday afternoon and evening, we will see rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up as this slow-moving low starts to move through south Texas, lifting northward in the process.
The rainy conditions will stick around through the first half of your day on Sunday before this upper trough lifts east of our area, allowing for drier weather to eventually pull in by the latter half of the day.
With the cutoff low keeping rain chances in play through the weekend now, we are looking at rainfall accumulations of two-to-four inches from now through early next week.
Monday will be a dry day with temperatures rebounding and warming into the upper 80′s.
We will then see another frontal boundary move in on Tuesday, giving us a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will then be followed by some sunny and drier days coming in for the middle-to-latter part of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.