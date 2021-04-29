Fish kill reported in Lake Murvaul; testing being performed

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Texas Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating following a fish kill at Lake Murvaul in Panola County.
According to the Panola County Fresh Water District, multiple species of fish have been found dead.
Several struggling fish will be tested in San Marcos, Texas in hopes of pinpointing a cause. According to officials, results should be back next week.
Authorities say that they are unsure what the cause is. However, it may be due to the tornado that traveled through the area, possibly turning the lake (pressure change, oxygen level change).
There is no safety concern for fishermen.
Lake Murvaul is located in the Sabine River Basin in Panola County, southwest of Carthage.
