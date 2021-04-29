Houston man charged with sex trafficking a minor in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a Houston man is accused of traveling to Florida to drop a young girl off at a hotel to engage in prostitution.
On Thursday, Acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppman announced 32-year-old Jamel Muldrew has been charged with several counts associated with sex trafficking of a minor. He faces a potential life sentence in federal prison.
On April 9, law enforcement coordinated an operation in Tampa to identify and rescue victims of human trafficking.
An undercover officer arranged to have sex with a minor at a hotel in exchange for $800.
They say Muldrew dropped the girl off and she was met by detectives inside.
Muldrew was arrested.
