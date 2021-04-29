Lufkin City Council members conduct special meeting to discuss the winter storm response

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, the Lufkin City Council held a special meeting. The topic was the winter storm response.
Lufkin City Council members conducted an after-event analysis. City Manager Bruce Green says they served citizens well. Now, they are they are looking at specific preps should there be a future storm.
“We think we were well prepared for the normal kind of crisis if there is such a thing. But this was abnormal. We are trying to say, let’s just say we have another abnormal experience what we can do to do better,” Green said.
During the meeting, council members talked with citizens about the city’s comprehensive public works plan.
“One of the things that stood out to us in our analysis is how well our employees did,” Green added. “We think they worked in such a way and performed in such a way as to lessen the burden on some of the citizens here in Lufkin, even in Angelina County. Perhaps if we had more equipment of a certain kind, we could have done better.”
Green says the analysis shows how the city may perform better if there is an extreme emergency in the future. He says they want to be better prepared and transparent about the cost of equipment and how to fund it.
“If we had more generators that would not have helped if all of them go down due to the freeze. But if you combine things like more generators, along with a cover so that it is harder to freeze,” Green explained. “Along with a slab for that generator and a better road getting into it, then it is much more likely that we will be better prepared next time. The real expenses are the generators, the transfer switches and everything that goes along with them.”
Green says it costs about $8,000 for a stationary emergency generator itself and generator covers run between $1,500 to $2,000.
Green says they will recommend more ideas to council in the near future.
“It is important that the citizens have confidence in their local government. That given even the extreme situation that we could not have foreseen a crisis like that. That we at least look at it, analysis it very seriously and we say what can we do to improve,” Green added.
Green says he is proud of the Lufkin fire and police departments for using TIFMAS trucks to pull people of ditches during the winter-storm.
