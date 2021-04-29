East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm and humid this morning as scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to make their way into East Texas. A tornado watch is in effect for much of the northern half of East Texas through 8am this morning. Damaging winds, small hail and an isolated tornado are possible with any strong storms. A flash flood watch is also in effect today for the northern counties of East Texas. Very heavy rainfall is expected, especially along and north of the I-30 corridor. The scattered thunderstorms will gradually move south during the day along the cold front, but should weaken into the afternoon. Temperatures today reach the lower 80s ahead of the front, but only fall into the 60s overnight. The cold front then stalls over East Texas and will remain a focus for some showers to develop even through the weekend.