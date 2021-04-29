Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal gets final OK in House

By Jeff Awtrey | April 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 12:35 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas state representative’s bill to protect groundwater around oil and gas disposal sites has passed a third reading in the Texas House.

Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) filed HB 2201 and presented it before the House for final vote on Thursday. It passed on a 147-0 vote.

The bill requires the Texas Railroad Commission to look at the history of flooding over the past 10 years when it considers granting a permit to build a pit for the disposal of commercial oil and gas.

The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration..

Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) has authored a companion bill in the Senate.

