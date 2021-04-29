Rep. Ashby broadband bill, with amendments, gets Senate passage

By Jeff Awtrey | April 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 11:46 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill to make broadband access available in rural areas is another step closer to law following passage on a third reading in the Texas Senate.

HB 5 passed on a 31-0 vote in the Senate on Thursday. The bill has amendments matching SB 5, which passed in the Senate earlier in the session. During a committee testimony earlier this week, Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) explained that was done to keep the house version from having to go back on the Senate floor for debate.

The bill would create a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts to pinpoint and address areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities.

The bill will now go to a conference committee to find an agreement between the house and senate versions.

