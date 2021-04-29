4 teens arrested for allegedly shooting at parked vehicle in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Four teenagers have been arrested after allegedly shooting at a parked vehicle during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 28.
Officials with the Texarkana Texas Police Department say around 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 3100 block of Hickory Street when they heard shots being fired nearby. They traced the sound to the 3200 block of Laurel Street, where they came across a grey Honda Accord driving at a high rate of speed towards them in the 3200 block of Pecan Street.
Officers say the vehicle ran a number of stop signs, so they pulled it over and found four males inside with firearms.
Police investigated the area where they believed the shots to be fired and reportedly found shell casings. A parked vehicle in the area was reportedly shot.
The four males were arrested and charged with terroristic act. Three of those arrested are juveniles, while the fourth is identified as Clayton Moore Jr., 18, of Texarkana, Texas.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.
