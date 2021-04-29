WebXtra: Local schools react to release of billions in education funding

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, $11.2 billion in federal funds were released to help Texas public schools address student learning loss and costs incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These one-time funds are intended to support a comprehensive learning recovery effort in Texas over the next three years. Due to federal requirements, two-thirds of the funds are available immediately under grants administered by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), with the final one-third to be distributed contingent upon approval by the U.S. Department of Education.
ETN’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Nacogdoches ISD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo on what the funds mean for the district.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.