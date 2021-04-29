WebXtra: Local schools react to release of billions in education funding

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, $11.2 billion in federal funds were released to help Texas public schools address student learning loss and costs incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These one-time funds are intended to support a comprehensive learning recovery effort in Texas over the next three years. Due to federal requirements, two-thirds of the funds are available immediately under grants administered by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), with the final one-third to be distributed contingent upon approval by the U.S. Department of Education.