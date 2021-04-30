First Alert: More wet and soggy weather likely this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We may be catching a break from the wet weather this afternoon and evening, but we are no means done with the rain, just yet.
A slow-moving, cutoff area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will linger and spin around Mexico and south Texas tonight before lifting through the state late Saturday and early Sunday. This meandering low pressure system will keep the clouds and rain in the forecast for both days this weekend.
Saturday will be cloudy and damp with a 60% chance of light rain showers at any point during the day. However, as we transition toward late Saturday afternoon and evening, we will see rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up as this slow-moving low starts to move through Texas, lifting northward in the process.
Our highest rain chance this weekend will be on Saturday night through the early morning hours on Sunday.
Most areas will average between one-to-two inches of additional rainfall over the weekend before this low pressure system kicks to our east and allows for drier conditions for the second half of Sunday.
It should be noted that even though we are not looking at washout conditions this weekend, it will still be wet at times, keeping the water-logged conditions in place.
Monday will be a dry day, but with a warm, southerly wind blowing through, look for daytime highs to soar into the upper 80′s under partly sunny skies.
We will then see another frontal boundary move in on Tuesday, giving us a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms along this frontal passage will be on the strong side, which means we will have a high threat of disruptive weather on Tuesday.
This will then be followed by some sunny and drier days coming in for the middle-to-latter part of next week as humidity values will be noticeably lower.
