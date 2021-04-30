Friday’s Weather: Heavy rain early in Deep East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Heavy showers and thunderstorms continue this morning in Deep East Texas. This activity should begin to come to an end by late morning, but chances for a few more showers will stay in the forecast through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a shower or two possible. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s and winds will generally be out of the east. Chances for rain stick around tomorrow, but it won’t be a complete washout for Saturday. Expect a few isolated showers and then the chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Saturday evening and overnight into early Sunday morning. A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the day Sunday and then move out by Sunday late afternoon. Monday looks rain free, but it will be very warm and humid before another cold front arrives with another likely chance for thunderstorms Tuesday.