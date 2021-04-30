TPWD IDs fishing tournament angler who fell overboard

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County game warden reports the angler who fell overboard on Sam Rayburn Lake during the MLF Series tournament has been identified.
Thursday at approximately 10:05 a.m., Pete Spencer Lammons Jr., 77, of Houston, fell overboard while fishing in the tournament on Sam Rayburn Reservoir near the San Augustine Park area.
Attempts were made to rescue Lammons by his fishing partner but were unsuccessful, according to warden Travis Fountain.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, (TPWD), reports Fountain, along with wardens Austin Cryer and Doug Williams, found Lammons by using side-scan sonar of Sam Rayburn Lake.
An autopsy has been ordered.
