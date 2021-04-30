Nigton area house a total loss after Friday morning fire

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning fire consumed a house in the Nigton area on Friday.
Authorities say that around 2 a.m., a structure fire near F.M. 2501 broke out and when crews arrived on scene the structure was engulfed in flames. Apple Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Selman noted that the incident is currently under investigation, but current information does not indicate that the origin of the fire is suspicious in nature.
Selman said the fire’s origin is possibly due water running down an electrical line coming into the house which may have shorted out. No injuries were reported.
